Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.