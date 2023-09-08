BELLOWS FALLS — This week the distance from cow to kid got a lot shorter, and fresher.
Students at Central Elementary School, and other schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, got their cold milk out of a stainless steel 'cow' this week rather than a hard-to-open cardboard carton.
The new refrigerated bulk milk dispenser, filled with organic milk from the Miller Farm in Vernon, had the kids coming back for seconds and it cut down on both food and packaging waste, Central Elementary Principal Kerry Kennedy said this week.
The bulk milk program, which will eventually be part of the food program at all the schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, is aimed at tapping some of the purchasing power of Vermont's schools into local struggling dairy farms, and in particular organic dairy farms, many of which have gone out of business since 2020, due to a variety of factors, including the ripple effect of the war in Ukraine, which produces a large percentage of the world's organic grain.
A group of like-minded innovative food thinkers came up with the idea of bulk organic milk sales to local schools, thus boosting the local dairy farm economy and getting fresher milk into Vermont schools. "And with less waste, less cardboard," said Harley Sterling, nutrition director for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, and one of the leaders of the pilot project.
Olga Moriarity of Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership, a group that was founded by Gary Hirshberg of Stonyfield Farm fame, is working closely on the project. She said the goal was to get high quality organic milk in schools. Also working on the project is Northeast Organic Famers Association of Vermont, she said.
Too often, Moriarity said, "kids are taking a sip of milk and throwing it away," as the quality of milk suffers from its long shelf life. "The flavor won't be there," she said, noting she visited Bellows Falls Union High School this week to witness students' reaction to the super-fresh organic milk. "It was delightful to see," she said.
The group applied for and got an "innovation" grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which pays for the additional equipment needed at the Miller Farm's creamery, as well as the dispensers in the schools.
The 'price point' -- the difference in cost between traditional and organic milk -- is being picked up by the school district, and will be offset by less waste, Sterling said.
Miller has been bottling and distributing his organic milk from his 200 dairy cows for the past several years, and the bulk milk pilot project is another product Miller Farm can provide.
“This model of local small processors working with area schools could be replicated across the region and across the nation. It’s so important for each generation to know where food comes from: when people can draw a straight line between a product and a producer, there is built-in a certain amount of accountability and trust,” said Miller.
Following USDA requirements, 1 percent white milk and chocolate skim milk will be available to the students at the dispenser, with individual cups.
"We're not crying over spilled milk," Sterling joked, while noting the tremendous support the new milk program had from teachers and custodial staff, who invariably have cleanup duties.
Sterling's mission is to get the best food possible to the children in the district.
"They love the milk," he reported, quoting one youngster at the Grafton-Athens Elementary School this week as declaring 'Wait, this tastes like real milk.'"
Too often, milk gets warm, or out-of-date, Sterling said, who said he hopes the WNESU pilot program will spread to other Vermont school districts. Currently, the bulk milk dispensers are at Central Elementary, Saxtons River Elementary, Westminster Center School, Grafton-Athens Elementary School, and Bellows Falls Union High School. The Bellows Falls Middle School will join the pilot later this fall, Sterling said.
The WNESU district is relatively small, he said, and only consumes between 4,000 and 5,000 gallons a year, which represents a fraction of the annual production of Miller's herd.
Kennedy, the principal, who gave an update on the new program to members of the Rockingham School Board Tuesday night, said the youngest pre-schoolers had a little trouble operating the milk dispenser, but teachers and aides are using pitchers to fill the little students' cups.
She said it was great to have such fresh milk in the school available to the students: "It's 36 hours to you. It's amazing, organic milk from the Miller Farm," she said.
"There's a lot less milk waste, and no cardboard," she said.