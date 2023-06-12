BRATTLEBORO — Pinball requires attention and focus, as there's no pausing the game.
"I think there's a certain person who's going to enjoy playing pinball because it's a real object," said Steve Faure, co-owner of Gravitate Pinball. "You're really moving things around in the real world and your enemy is gravity."
Faure, who just opened the pinball gallery in the High & Green Street building in Harmony Lot, described the game being "a futile struggle against gravity" as players can't win forever.
"Pinball is interacting with the literal universe," he said. "If you play pinball long enough and drink enough beer, you're going to think of this stuff."
Gravitate Pinball opened Friday with 16 machines. Customers pay $10 to play for as long as they want.
Faure said a pinball gallery is "a place where you're going to come and enjoy these machines, and it's not a distraction."
Faure and his husband, David Treadwell, moved to Brattleboro from Texas about three years ago. They had been visiting the community since about 2016 after a pinball festival in Sturbridge, Mass., brought them to the area.
A friend with a cabin in Newfane told them they'd love it.
"He was right," Faure said. "I fell in love with Brattleboro. So did my husband."
One thing they loved about the community is how people embrace local business.
"Downtown is very active with the local shops, the local book store, the local boutiques, the local galleries, the local hardware store," Faure said. "That was impressive to us. We had not seen that in Texas."
Arriving in Brattleboro in March 2020 just before COVID-19 did, Faure expected to continue his employment at IBM. He had worked remotely for years before the pandemic, however, projects were cancelled and work slowed down. Then he was fired.
Not finding any other remote jobs in technology, Faure and his husband became interested in Tom Bodett's HatchSpace project. Treadwell is "a big woodworking nerd," Faure said.
Faure found out Bodett was renting workshop spaces in the High Street & Green LLC building where HatchSpace is sited.
"We had a bunch of pinball machines in our garage that we had never gotten on legs since the move," Faure said.
The couple rented space and started opening up during monthly Gallery Walk events. They invited attendees in to play pinball for free and began to develop a bit of a following.
One of the developers for High Street & Green noticed they were getting a good crowd, and Faure wished he had a bigger space. Six months later, Faure said, the group said they had space for the pinball gallery.
"It was so perfect and they were so enthusiastic about us taking advantage of this opportunity," said Faure, who found it hard to resist the offer.
About a month ago, the couple started painting the space and installing the pinball machines. They plan to be open 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and offer free pinball at Gallery Walk.
When Treadwell was a child, his father would take him to the bowling alley. His father participated in a bowling league and would give him money to play pinball.
After years of not playing, Treadwell realized he enjoyed the machinery behind pinball.
"I like electronic toys and machines, so I started building pretty simple robots after I got out of college, nothing fancy, but I really liked building things and programming them to do things," he said. "After I met Steve, I found out he's got some pinball machines. I thought, 'That's cool. What a weird hobby.'"
Treadwell started looking inside the pinball machines. He said he was "fascinated by all the little machines. They're essentially like robots."
Now, Treadwell enjoys fixing the pinball machines and learning how their electronics work. He noted they can require a lot of upkeep, as they contain tens of thousands of parts.
Faure credited High Street & Green's support and listening to the couple's needs with getting the gallery open so quickly.
"It's one more fun thing to do at High Street & Green," said Bodett.
Faure said he wants the business to be "cherished and loved as a Brattleboro thing."
"I think that's actually rather audacious, to move to a place, live here three years and then say, 'I know what Brattleboro needs,'" he said. "That's a fairly big assertion I'm making."
Faure said he's met a lot of friends who believe in the business just like he does. His hope is to have people play in leagues and tournaments in the space.
"That's to me far more important than having a destination that people love on Tripadvisor or Yelp," he said.
Faure also wants to host events such as birthdays or graduation parties. While there's no food or drink available at Gravitate Pinball, he said, "We have a wonderful caterer upstairs," referring to A Vermont Table.
The couple is using a workshop at High Street & Green to work on pinball machines. At the time of the interview, they were fixing up five machines, and freeing up more space at their residence.
"Pinball is something wonderful and beautiful," Faure said. "I'm 62 years old. Pinball still makes me laugh. if I'm having just a great ball and a great game, I can just start laughing. Everybody needs something like that in your life."