WESTMINSTER — A proposal to build a new $5 million Early Education Center and new central office on the grounds of the Bellows Falls Union High School has been shelved over costs.
A financial analysis commissioned by Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas showed that the per-child costs were extremely high, even with a big federal boost from the district's COVID-19 funds to cover construction costs.
The proposal by Haas had run into increasing opposition, even before the coup de grace from the financial analysis from Heart of a Child Consultants of Stowe.
Several school directors had earlier opposed the project and on Wednesday night, during a meeting of the supervisory union, BFUHS board member David Clark of Westminster said the $5 million would be better spent elsewhere, starting with the high school.
Clark also said Haas' proposal would put several small local day care providers out of business.
"We have other urgent infrastructure needs, most particularly at the high school, that squandering up to $5,000,000 on a building project we don't need doesn't address," Clark told the WNESU board members. Clark is the former chairman of the supervisory union board.
"There is little doubt that the WNESU District would benefit from a robust birth through pre-K program. How to prioritize this need in the face of other needs is another question," Clark said. He also noted the early education proposal would exclude families in Athens and Grafton, forcing them to "pound sand."
"The funding would necessitate cannibalizing 50 percent of the local independent centers' enrollments," Clark said, citing the feasibility study.
WNESU Vice Chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster, who was running the meeting, said that she was in favor of the early education center until she saw the price to parents.
According to the study, the operating costs of the center would be in excess of $2 million, and would require $24,465 annual tuition, or $489 weekly.
The study did conclude that financially it wasn't feasible, but noted "there is a huge need for quality" day care.
"Fiscally, it was not viable," the consultants stated.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe, who has long been skeptical of the early education center, said the district already had a pre-K program, but he said he was opposed to the school district providing "day care for babies."
The towns should be involved in that, he said, since it is often an economic need.
Banik, who is chairwoman of the BFUHS board, said the high school, which is 50 years old, is in need of many upgrades and the district's ESSER funds can easily be spent there.
Haas said it was "never the intention" to shut down the small day care centers serving the families in the area.
"It's fiscally not viable to provide from birth to 5," he said.
Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles said the issue should still be studied, since affordable, high-quality, day care is still a big need.
BFUHS Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said he is concerned that the children who most need high-quality day care are probably from families that could afford it the least.
"Those with the greatest need, can't afford it," he said.
The board agreed to support the formation of a community group — not a board committee — to study the issue.
The study did not address the issue of a new office for the superintendent's office, which moved less than two years ago into a different building in Westminster Center, near the Westminster Center Post Office. The district's business office was previously at the former St. Charles School building in Bellows Falls.
The current location lease was signed by former Superintendent Christopher Pratt, and the office moved into the space formerly occupied by a tax preparer, Catherine Harris.
Clark was critical of that proposed move as well, saying the school district had signed a lease for the Westminster Center building that did not have an opt-out provision.
"My basic problem with this whole deal is that two years into a five-year lease with two renewal options and no early termination language, that suddenly the space was no longer suitable and we needed to build new," Clark said after the meeting.
"Meanwhile we have pressing infrastructure needs at the high school," he said.