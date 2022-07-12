WILMINGTON — Tackling subjects from outdoor dining to alternative energy, a set of proposed changes to local regulations looks to the future of town.

At a hearing Monday, the Wilmington Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed changes, which will now go to the Select Board for review.

Under the proposal, seasonal outdoor dining would remain a use that needs to be approved by the zoning administrator. Regulations would be clarified to say that "areas must not restrict access to public rights of way and must be in compliance with all other regulations of this ordinance, as well as state and local regulations governing capacity and/or licensing for outdoor dining areas."

Commission member Meg Staloff said temporary approval of zoning rules from the Select Board to allow outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic was about to expire, so the commission spent time looking into the topic.

"You might remember the state was pushing for more outdoor use of space," Town Manager Scott Tucker said.

Another zoning update would acknowledge that the town can only encourage, not require, screening of solar arrays.

"All reasonable effort should be made to maximize the visual aesthetics of ground solar development," the proposed regulations state, replacing "shall" with "should" in the document. "For ground installation of solar arrays and related unaesthetic features larger than 200 square feet and within 50 feet of a road or abutting property, a minimum buffer area of 10 feet in depth should be provided."

Under a part of the regulations for solar projects, the commission wants to add a sentence clarifying that there are no setback requirements for solar projects with less than 15 kilowatts of capacity.

Proposed is language allowing electric vehicle charging stations as an accessory use in all districts in approved off-street parking areas, and definitions of electric vehicles, electric vehicle and electric vehicle supply equipment.

"I think we realized we had no regulation for EV stations in zoning and it's coming and it's going to be in town," Commission Chairman John Lebron said.

Staloff said the state recommended adding definitions for EV stations a couple of years ago. In June, the town's plans for EV stations in the municipal parking lot on South Main Street next to Pettee Memorial Library were approved by the Wilmington Development Review Board.

Also pitched by the commission is the addition of a definition for public art as "a fountain, monument, sculpture, painting, mural or similar art object" that is accessible to public view and intended for the enjoyment of the general public, and does not identify or draw attention to a business, profession, industry or types of products sold or available at a premise. Lebron said the goal is to encourage public art.

Last of the proposed changes is to remove a maximum size of 6 feet for signs and add a specific protocol for signs promoting public events. Event signs would be allowed to be placed on property not owned or rented by the event sponsor with the written consent of the owner, and they could be a maximum of 20 square feet.

Signs for the flea market and last year's Old Home Week were cited by Staloff as examples where the ordinance was technically violated. She said the commission wants regulations to be friendly to signs promoting events the town welcomes.