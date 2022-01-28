BELLOWS FALLS — The Windham and Windsor Housing Trust has again changed its plans for the dilapidated Bellows Fall Garage, with the organization now saying the entire building will have to be demolished.
The trust confirmed Friday it won’t be able to save the historic facade of the building.
Peter Paggi, the trust’s director of housing development, said that no contractor would take on the restoration of the facade.
He said DEW Construction, the trust’s general contractor, solicited bids from eight different firms, and all refused to submit bids on the facade job.
DEW, which is in the process of preparing for the demolition, also determined that the facade would be too difficult to restore safely.
Demolition on the rear of the building is slated to start Monday. Paggi said the demolition will take eight weeks, moving forward toward Rockingham Street. He said it would be a “surgical” demolition because of concerns for adjoining property owners and the existing concrete structure. The $10 million project is slated to create a total of 27 apartments.
In the meanwhile, the north end of Canal Street has been closed to the public to give DEW a staging area for the demolition.
Paggi said as long as the trust re-creates the historic facade, it doesn’t need to seek an amended zoning permit. He said the facade, which is concrete, would be re-created using stucco over concrete block. And he said the change in the project would be “financially neutral” and not affect the $10 million cost of the project.
He said the housing trust learned of the lack of bids in late December.
The news of the facade’s eventual demolition did not sit well with Bellows Falls and Rockingham officials.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said Friday she hadn’t known about the change until contacted by the Reformer.
And while she recognized the difficulty of restoring and converting the dilapidated building into housing, she said the housing trust had been less than transparent about the problems and communicating those issues to the community.
When the project was first proposed, it gained strong public support when the housing trust said it was going to create 27 apartments out of the 100-year-old garage, and showcase its historic architectural details.
But that plan was abandoned, and all but the facade was going to be demolished because of significant financial issues.
Now the entire building is coming down, and Wright said a re-created facade is not the same.
“It’s like your grandfather’s axe: First you replace the handle, and then you replace the blade,” she said. “Is it your grandfather’s axe?”
One downtown business owner, Michael Bruno of Windham Antiques Center, was nothing short of livid about the change, accusing the housing trust of “a total bait and switch.”
Bruno said one project had been presented to the community to get its support, so the housing trust could apply for state and federal funding, and the project is nowhere near what it had originally proposed.
Bruno and Wright said the housing trust is now incorporating six of the 27 apartments for people who are “transitioning out of homelessness,” to qualify for additional state funding — and again without taking the project back to the local community.
Paggi said the housing trust had tried to save the facade. “It is unfortunate, as retaining the original facade was a very exciting aspect of the project for us. However, we had eight companies from all across New York and New England look at it, and all eight refused to bid due to structural and safety concerns,” he said in an email.
“Basically, it is a safety issue both during construction and after the building is completed. We were disappointed in this outcome, but we are excited about delivering a safe building with 27 new homes in downtown Bellows Falls,” he said.
Bruno and other downtown merchants had pushed hard for the street-level space to be maintained as retail, to keep the downtown vibrant. Now, that has been eliminated, he said. There had been rooftop public space proposed, he said, and now that is eliminated. The art deco structure is being replaced with a modern building, he said.
Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who is also a member of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, said he was very disappointed with the decision not the save the facade.
“They have not been forthcoming,” said Zimmer.
How the facade is re-created, he said, is very important to its appearance. “I am not holding my breath,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said the housing trust was tentatively slated to appear before the Rockingham Select Board on Wednesday night to redo its grant agreements with the town.
If people are upset about the changes in the project, they should come to that meeting or attend via Zoom, Pickup said.
Pickup said he was under the impression that the housing trust said a year ago, when the bids on the project “went through the roof,” that the entire building was to be demolished.
But even earlier this week, Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of the housing trust, was quoted in a local weekly shopper, touting the group’s preservation of the facade while demolishing the rest of the building.
“I live here, I work here. This is a one-square-mile community. It was just a bait and switch from the beginning,” said Bruno. “They sold us on one project, and it no longer exists.”