BRATTLEBORO — A man whose mental health issues have concerned the community, given his propensity to rummage through people’s cars and homes, could soon be placed at a secure residential facility set to open soon.
At a court hearing Tuesday, Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said the Vermont Department of Mental Health recommended the placement for Misbah Abdul-Karem, 38. River Valley Therapeutic Residence is scheduled to open in Colchester around May 22.
A hearing was scheduled to determine if Abdul-Karem meets the criteria for involuntary commitment.
“Defense counsel indicated on the record that defendant would agree to the placement, but, pending filing of a fully signed stipulation and order memorializing such an agreement, contested commitment hearing had to be scheduled so evidence can be presented on the commitment issue if that becomes necessary,” Gartenstein said.
Abdul-Kareem’s behavior has been described by community members as “unpredictable” and “dangerous.” He was released from jail on March 15 and placed into the care of Pathways Vermont, which provides support services to people struggling with homelessness and their mental health. Just a day later, he was back in jail, having violated the conditions of his release.
Abdul-Kareem has more than 80 charges pending, going back about four years, most of them minor incidents including disorderly conduct, trespassing, theft, and violating the conditions of his release. Late last year, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Abdul-Kareem’s mother, Aiyana BlackHawk, who now lives in Boston, previously told the Reformer the youngest of her six children has struggled with his mental health since he was 19. She said he suffered a psychotic break in college in 2009. Then in 2010, apparently suffering from paranoia, he jumped from a moving car on Interstate 89 and suffered a brain injury.
BlackHawk, who has a Master’s degree in counseling psychology, said the family has tried to help Abdul-Kareem over the years.
“We can’t give Misbah the help he needs,” she said, adding that it’s inappropriate for a family member to be a therapist. “As much as we love Misbah, we are not equipped to help him. Even me, as a retired mental health professional. He is not my client. He is my son. And there are many things that I can speak to him about. But doing anything about it, helping him and affecting any change, is out of my hands.”