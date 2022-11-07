BRATTLEBORO — A local man has taken a plea agreement after stabbing someone with a sword at a motel, and chasing and yelling at people in the building of his former workplace.
Adib Husseinzadeh, 27, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty in late October to simple assault and two counts of disorderly conduct in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He will be on probation for two years and could serve six to 15 months in prison if he violates the terms.
Husseinzadeh had initially been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Motel 6 incident in Brattleboro in September 2020, and disorderly conduct for disrupting his former workplace at True North Granola in the Cotton Mill in Brattleboro and his former girlfriend’s residence. The felony assault charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.
According to an affidavit, Husseinzadeh called the Brattleboro Police Department and said the victim of the sword attack had threatened him, but a witness described Husseinzadeh as the aggressor. The victim told police he and Husseinzadeh were sitting at a picnic table having some drinks when Husseinzadeh became offended and began swinging his sword around. The victim said his hand was stabbed when he tried to protect himself.
According to another affidavit, witnesses told the Brattleboro Police Department that Husseinzadeh chased two females down a hallway at the Cotton Mill and yelled at them. At one point, Husseinzadeh was said to be pounding on the door to True North Granola, yelling for someone to let him in. Husseinzadeh was “acting in a threatening and tumultuous way, making tenants of 74 Cotton Mill Hill feel unsafe and scared,” police said in the affidavit.
Husseinzadeh’s mental health issues were noted during Tuesday’s hearing. Attorney Joshua Atkisson of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said cases for his client have been resolved through criminal convictions or by reason of insanity since at least 2016.
Atkisson called the plea agreement “appropriate.” Husseinzadeh will not be allowed to drink alcohol, take drugs without a prescription, contact or be in close proximity to victims, or possess weapons including swords.
“The probation conditions are pretty broad,” Judge Katherine Hayes said. “It’s going to require all the usual conditions about keeping in touch with your probation officer and not moving away without notice.”
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said the state believes the agreement serves the interest of justice, however, the victim of the sword attack is “very aggrieved.”
“That gentleman stabbed me with a 3-foot sword,” the victim told the court. “If I did not turn around, he would have stabbed me in the back.”
The victim said he turned around to defend himself and suffered severe lacerations to four fingers and his palm, which caused permanent scars.
“After hearing a series of events that led to this, me being the third person, how much longer is this going to go on where he actually goes and hurts somebody seriously?” the victim said, wanting to see jail time for Husseinzadeh. “I am not pleased with this agreement at all, and I’m just highly disappointed that this is what the state’s agreeing on, because it was an assault.”
The victim said he hasn’t returned to Vermont since the attack.
“I went up there for a nice vacation, and I left with scars and a court case,” he said.
Hayes said if it was determined at trial that Husseinzadeh was insane, the consequences for the incidents would not be as strong as those in the plea agreement. Atkisson described surveillance footage and doctor reports as being favorable toward his client if the cases went to trial.
“Mr. Husseinzadeh is accepting responsibility for his role in all of these incidents, judge,” Atkisson said, describing his client as “a very responsive, kind individual [and] intelligent individual.”
Atkisson said no additional criminal charges have been brought against his client since the motel incident and he’s remaining engaged with his treatment providers. Other victims said they would consider offender mediation depending on if Husseinzadeh is receiving treatment, Gartenstein told the court.
Husseinzadeh declined to comment when given the opportunity by the judge. He hopes to start a new job soon, Atkisson said.