ATHENS — What started as a search related to taking deer out of season resulted in the confiscation of 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl.
According to a news release from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, game wardens with the assistance of the Vermont State Police and two federal agencies served a search warrant on March 3 at a not-yet-identified location in Athens.
The warrant was authorized for a search for evidence of deer taken illegally and for the illegal possession of firearms.
In addition to the illegal drugs, agents seized seven firearms and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
Game wardens and state troopers were assisted by special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.
"This is an on-going investigation and further information will be forthcoming at an appropriate time," stated Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder in a news release.