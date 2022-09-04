BRATTLEBORO — A case is inching forward against a Mississippi man who allegedly shot his cousin after a card game in a hotel room on Canal Street.
On Wednesday, Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen heard from the prosecution and the defense about the status of the case in advance of a trial.
On July 11, 2020, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the backside of the Econo Lodge on Canal Street at about 7:52 p.m. for a report of gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers found Charlie Clark III, then 25, in the parking lot of the Market 32, also on Canal Street; he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Clark was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Clark said the shooting was a result of a disagreement over a poker game between construction workers who traveled to Vermont to work on a bridge project on Interstate 91 in Rockingham, according to documents filed with the court.
After an investigation, Emanuel R. Tenner III, then 22, of Natchez, Miss., was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was eventually released on bail.
On Wednesday, public defender Joshua Atkisson told the court that Clark had been deposed but Sederick Flowers, also from Mississippi, had not.
“There’s been some difficulty in securing his appearance for a deposition,” said Atkisson.
Flowers, Clark and Tenner were in a group of men who gathered for a barbecue and to play poker at the hotel when an altercation broke out over who had put money in the pot.
Tenner and Flowers are brothers, and Clark is Tenner’s cousin, according to the affidavit.
Brattleboro Police Detective Colby Kerylow obtained surveillance footage from the hotel that showed Tenner firing a handgun five times into a crowd of men from about 10 feet away.
“It should be noted that during this time there are still multiple young children and other bystanders in close proximity,” wrote Kerylow. “After the shots are fired, I observed the young children and adult bystanders frantically run towards their motel rooms.”
After he was taken into custody, Tenner told police that he was actually aiming at Flowers and acting in self defense when he struck Clark. Tenner told police he had had a disagreement with Flowers, who attempted to “pistol whip” him with a handgun. Tenner also accused Flowers of pointing the handgun at him.
“The statement Tenner provided is not consistent with self-defense, as he was walking away from the group while other males were also walking away from the area,” wrote Kerylow. “If Flowers did point a gun at Tenner, it was not captured via Econo Lodge video surveillance.”
“Mr. Flowers is an out-of-state witness,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein during Wednesday’s hearing. “The state has agreed to try to secure his appearance by some sort of video technology, but that hasn’t been, as far as I can tell, successful.”
Gartenstein also mentioned that the state has offered a plea agreement to the defense.
“When conversing with Mr. Tenner about counteroffers in the case, it’s a little difficult until we have a very clear picture of the evidence to fully enjoin negotiations,” said Atkisson. “I fully expect to negotiate with the state and present a counteroffer, hopefully just as soon as Mr. Flowers’ deposition is completed. If he’s not able to be obtained for deposition, then we certainly will be making a counteroffer.”
Atkisson also noted that if the case does make it to trial, it will require a number of out-of-state subpoenas to get witnesses to come from Mississippi to Vermont.
The judge agreed to schedule another status conference in 45 days.