WESTMINSTER — The Vermont State Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect on charges that he broke into an occupied home March 14 in Westminster prior to being shot by the homeowner.
Daniel J. King, 40, of Westminster was taken into custody on suspicion of armed burglary into an occupied dwelling. He was turned over to the custody of the Department of Corrections for violating furlough, and ordered held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for lack of $10,000 bail on the burglary charge. An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
King was recently released from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was treated for the gunshot wound.
According to a search warrant affidavit submitted by Vermont State Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson, Nathaniel Keefe, a resident of Shady Pines Park, a mobile home park off Back Westminster Road, said he was lying in bed watching videos when someone kicked in his door after screaming “ATF, come out with your hands up.”
Keefe, 37, said he chambered a round in his 9 mm handgun before leaving his bedroom and seeing a man and woman in his home.
Keefe told investigators the woman shouted “He’s out here. He has a gun,” before the man pointed a gun at him. Keefe shot twice, hitting King in the chest with the second shot.
King and the woman, Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, fled the scene.
Fougere told investigators she had only met King recently and accompanied him to Keefe’s home after King told her “he was going to help a friend,” states the affidavit.
King, who was on probation/parole, was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time. According to the Department of Corrections, King was wearing the ankle bracelet because of furlough violations for a previous infraction.
His movements were tracked to Shady Pines, then to the urgent care clinic and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
During a search of King’s possessions at the hospital, police found plastic locking zip ties and a folding knife.
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist law enforcement should call Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.