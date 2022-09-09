PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A West Townshend, Vt., woman is being charged in the impaired driving death of a woman from her hometown, after she crashed her car into an oncoming vehicle earlier this month in Southern New Hampshire.
On Sept. 1 at 7:32 p.m., Peterborough Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 near Union Road.
Upon arrival, they found that an eastbound 2006 Toyota Camry crossed into the westbound lane of Route 101 and collided with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and two other adults suffered serious injuries, Peterborough Police said.
It was unclear in a police statement who drove which vehicle, and whether the driver and Johnson were in the same car at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday, Amanda Fogg, 35, also of West Townshend, was arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, and charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
The state’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene of the crash and is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it are asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.