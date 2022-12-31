WESTMINSTER — A police chase lead to a crash around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Westminster Fire Department. Members of the Department responded the single-vehicle crash on Route 5 near the recycling center.
The vehicle had lost control and snapped the utility pole in half before ending up in a corn field below.
The driver was evaluated by Golden Cross Ambulance, and with reports of a second suspect that fled, police and deputies searched the tree line with a thermal imaging camera.
Green Mountain Power arrived and replaced the broken utility pole. J&M Towing assisted in vehicle recovery.