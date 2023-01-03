BRATTLEBORO — After looking into reports of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus on Tuesday, police and school staff deemed the campus "safe and secure."
"Officers have determined that there is no known threat to the campus, and an investigation is underway into the source and substance of the report," says a statement from the Brattleboro Police Department. "BPD would like to thank the staff at BUHS for their quick response and collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of the campus."
Detective Lt. Jeremy Evans said the department "has no reason to believe there was ever an actual threat to the campus." He noted town emergency services and school staff regularly collaborate and train on plans they have in place to respond to safety threats at all Brattleboro schools.
"BPD shares a strong working relationship with school administration when it comes to safety of the entire campus," he said.
Evans said the department cannot release any more information currently because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Cassie Damkoehler, interim principal at BUHS, highlighted the speedy response of the police department as soon as officers became aware of a possible threat in the late morning.
"They called our director of safety directly and then arrived on campus," she said. "It was a team effort as we put the school in a shelter-in-place, meaning students and staff stayed in classrooms, but learning continued as normal."
Once it was determined the threat was not credible, Damkoehler said, normal activity resumed in the school. Then administrators reached out to students, staff and families.
In her correspondence, Damkoehler thanked police for "their quick response in determining the campus is safe and there is no threat."
In another correspondence, Superintendent Mark Speno thanked police and BUHS administrators for their decision making.
"Although it is very distressing to receive communication like this," he wrote, "the good news is that the systems that we do have in place worked."
Speno called communication between parties "efficient and quick."
"In keeping the safety of students and staff at the forefront of all that we do, a decisive decision was made to enter 'Shelter in Place,'" he wrote. "Law enforcement responded, and it was quickly and easily determined that there was no threat, and that regular activities could ensue. Throughout the process, announcements were made to students and staff."