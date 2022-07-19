BRATTLEBORO — A man who was being sought in connection with the death of a missing Massachusetts woman was shot and killed by police at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on South Street in West Brattleboro.
Though the man was not identified in a statement issued about two hours after the shooting, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., was named as a person of interest in the death of his former girlfriend, Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a truck on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
Earlier in the day, Maj. Dan Trudeau, criminal division commander of the Vermont State Police, said Davis was dangerous and should not be approached by residents.
Davis was sentenced in 2010 to four to nine years in prison after stabbing the lover of Davis' ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of his children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass.
On Tuesday evening, the person of interest — Davis was the only one named publicly — was seen walking in West Brattleboro by members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department, the state police said in a statement.
During an attempt to speak with the man, he was shot and killed by police, state police said.
The name of the deceased man will be withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Anderson had been reported missing over the weekend. She had been last seen in Hudson, N.H., at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates.
Trudeau said it’s not clear how Anderson and her truck ended up in Brattleboro.
“We’re still looking into that,” he said. “There’s no firm connection to the Brattleboro or Vermont area that we’ve developed yet.”
Anderson's body was discovered by members of the Brattleboro Police Department at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, the Elliot Street scene and Anderson's truck were processed by the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team. Anderson’s body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, and make a positive identification.
The autopsy is expected to take place Wednesday, and the state police are expected to issue another update when the results of the autopsy are available.
Police are still collecting evidence related to Anderson's death. Trudeau is asking that anyone who might have seen anything suspicious Monday night or early Tuesday morning to contact the state police or the Brattleboro Police Department.
“If you believe you have any surveillance video that captured anything of importance or relevance to the case, we certainly would like a call about that,” he said.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.