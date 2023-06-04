NEWFANE — After receiving several calls about a crashed vehicle on River Road and unable to find the operator, Vermont State Police Troopers are seeking information about the incident.
Police said the vehicle is registered under the name of Taylor Brown, 27, of Jamaica, who is believed to be the operator. The call came in at about 10:28 p.m. Saturday.
Brown is likely to have injuries from the crash, police said. Anyone with information regarding the crash or his whereabouts should call VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.