WESTMINSTER — Investigators have identified the people involved in the Monday morning shooting incident inside a mobile home at the Shady Pines Park, off Back Westminster Road.
The man who was shot is identified as Daniel J. King, 40, of Westminster. His condition is reported to be stable at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, according to Vermont State Police.
The other parties involved are Nathaniel Keefe, 37, of Westminster, the owner of the home where the incident occurred; and Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield. No other injuries were reported.
Police received a report just before 11 a.m. on March 14 that a man had been shot inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park. Initial reports from the scene indicate the owner of the home encountered two intruders, a man and a woman, and shot at them, striking the man. The man was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls and subsequently was transferred by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The investigation is continuing and also involves troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Field Force Division. The Victim Services Unit also is responding. So far no one is in custody and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.