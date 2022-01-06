WESTMINSTER — A man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on the front is a suspect in similar robberies at the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster and at the Circle K truck stop in Springfield.
The robberies took place on Thursday, but more than 12 hours apart.
In both instances, surveillance cameras caught a man wearing the distinctive sweatshirt entering the stores, showing a weapon and demanding cash.
No one was hurt in either instance.
According to Springfield Police, the incident at the all-night truck stop, which is just off Exit 7, took place at 3:39 a.m.
The incident in Westminster, which is being investigated by the Vermont State Police, took place at 6:54 p.m., just off Exit 5 of Interstate 91.
The Westminster farm market store is owned by the Allen family, and they took to Facebook on Thursday night to confirm the robbery and say everyone was OK.
“It’s true, we were robbed tonight. Our staff are all ok, and they handled this very well. Both Vt. And NH. Police departments are on this case, and have clear footage, it’s a matter of time before suspect is apprehended. Thank you for all your well wishes, we’re beyond grateful that our staff are safe. Praying for peace in our community. Thank you for joining us!” they posted.
Hundreds of people posted messages of support to the store, which is a combination bakery-deli and general store, with an attached seasonal greenhouse.
In both robberies, the suspect fled each store with an undisclosed sum of money, and in Springfield with some products.
The suspect in both robberies was described as a white male about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600; ask to speak with Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.