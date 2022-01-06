WESTMINSTER -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store on U.S. Route 5.
According to a news release from Vermont State Police, at about 6:54 p.m., an unknown man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is a white male about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180-200 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo.
Police said the suspect may be connected to a similar armed robbery that occurred earlier Thursday at a Circle K store in Springfield. That case is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.