BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Circle K gas station on Canal Street.
The Brattleboro Police Department said officers responded to the incident at about 3:47 a.m. Saturday. Police received a report that a white male about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black mask, came in and demanded money while brandishing a knife.
Police said no employees were injured during this incident. The suspect took off on foot heading north on Canal Street.
Some money and a knife were recovered in close proximity to the store, police said. Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 802-251-8188.