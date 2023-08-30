BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a death investigation on Flat Street near the Transportation Center just after noon on Wednesday. Flat Street was closed for a period of time to allow police to conduct its investigation.
In a news release, the department stated it received numerous calls regarding an individual who had fallen from the Transportation Center. The Brattleboro Fire Department and police responded and the individual was pronounced dead on scene. In the early stages of the investigation, it was determined that no foul play is suspected. The decedent’s name will not be released at this time, police said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department.
There was another incident that Brattleboro Police Department responded to at Dahlem Chalet on South Street, but the incidents are not connected. Both incidents are currently under investigation.