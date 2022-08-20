BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, is investigating a shooting death that occurred at Great River Terrace on Putney Road on Friday.
"Officers arrived a little after 9 p.m. to find one male, deceased," said Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, who said the dead man was not carrying any identification.
Hardy said it appears the man who was shot dead was an intruder.
"We have identified the other person involved, but we will not be releasing the name at this time," she said, adding there is no danger to the general public as a result of this incident.
She also said police found a firearm at the scene but it has not yet been determined if that firearm was used in the incident.
Because the dead man has not yet been identified, said Hardy, it's not known if he was a resident of Great River Terrace, a supportive housing complex with 22 studio and one bedroom apartments.
The deceased's body has been sent to the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner of Vermont to determine cause of death and to help identify the man.
Great River Terrace, on the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, is a permanent supportive housing program, owned and operated by Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, with supportive services provided on site by Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Jeremy Evans said all the witnesses who were interviewed following the incident were shaken up.
"We talked to several residents who were either scared or very concerned about their safety," he said.
Evans said for folks who depend on a place like Great River Terrace for recovery or a second chance, it's incredibly disturbing to have something like this happen where they live.
"If this is your next step and you're trying to transition back, this isn't helpful," he said.
Hardy said officers are called to Great River Terrace, but without reviewing the call logs, she can't say how often or what type of calls police are responding to.
"It could be anything from false calls to calls for service, as well as any kind of criminal activity," she said.
According to a review of news releases issued by the Brattleboro Police Department, officers are not called to the property on a regular basis, and when they are, it's usually for minor misdemeanors such as disorderly conduct or trespassing.
However, in January, three men were arrested for dealing drugs out of one of the units after an investigation by the Brattleboro Police Department and the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force.
Hardy also said there is an incredible need for even more supportive housing such as Great River Terrace.
"If people don't have anywhere to live, that adds to despair and will make crime levels rise because people have nowhere to call home," she said. "But they need to be well managed and well monitored and services to need to be offered within those facilities for people who need help with mental health and drug and alcohol addiction."
When asked if Great River Terrace is not well managed or well monitored, she said "I'm not saying anything of the sort."
The homicide at Great River Terrace happened one day after Gov. Phil Scott released a 10-point plan to improve public safety.
"I definitely feel it's a good first step," said Hardy, who has said in the past that law enforcement agencies across Vermont and the country are struggling to fill vacancies, "but it will be a challenge to implement a lot of it. I'm hoping that everyone will be able to come together and follow up on the plan as it's written and even maybe even more so."
Part of the problem with implementing any such plan is staffing, she said.
According to information from the town, Brattleboro has 27 slots for police officers, but only 15 on staff.
Hardy also said any questions about whether firearms are allowed on the property, should be referred to Windham and Windsor Housing Trust.
WWHT has promised a news release about the incident, but as of 1 p.m. Saturday, it had not yet been issued.
Windham County has been the scene of three homicides in the past month, counting this one.
On July 21, the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., was discovered in her parked truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Anderson had been shot in the head. Later that same day, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., was shot and killed by police officers after he lunged at them with a knife. The investigation into Anderson's death is still ongoing.
On the night of Aug. 10, the body of Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford, was found at a log landing off Newfane Road. According to the medical examiner's office, Bascom had been stabbed more than 100 times.
Cara L. Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro, is currently being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder.