BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating reports of more gunfire on Elliot Street.
At about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Elliot Street and School Street. During a search of the area, officers found a pistol magazine and an expended casing, according to a news release.
Police do not believe anyone was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department.
Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans said he can't say for certain whether the gunfire Wednesday night was related to gunfire on Elliot Street reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
"We believe this is a targeted, not random, incident," he said, referring to the shots reported Wednesday. "That being said, the shooting took place in a residential area, after dark, and the shooter was across the street. All of that constitutes general public safety concerns that we don't want to minimize or dismiss. We are still investigating both shootings, to include determining if they are connected."
Evans said the department will definitely try to increase some patrols in the neighborhood.
"It's a significant concern for us obviously," he said. "Criminal activity such as this is obviously unacceptable and dangerous to the public, and we will be reallocating some resources to focus on these investigations."
A resident on Elliot Street raised concerns about the incident, which she tied to drugs. She told the Reformer the court system makes it difficult to evict tenants who are addicted to or selling drugs. She reported disposing of different kinds of drug paraphernalia found in the neighborhood, and being aware of prostitution occurring.
Evans acknowledged that crime in Brattleboro is often linked to drugs.
Kristopher Radder contributed to this report.