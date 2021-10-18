DUMMERSTON -- Vermont State Police on Monday investigated the non-suspicious death of a Dummerston resident who appeared to have suffered a medical episode while walking near his home, according to a news release.
Police received emergency calls at about 8:15 a.m. from passersby who located the victim, later identified as Craig E. McCullock, 60, of Dummerston, lying near the intersection of Canoe Brook Road and Waterman Road. Based on the investigation, it appears that the victim died of natural causes.