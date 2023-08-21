BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department is looking for a suspect (or suspects) in the armed robberies of two Sunoco gas stations on Sunday.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Sunoco on Putney Road for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk, who was uninjured, advised that the suspect brandished a firearm and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black shorts. He reportedly fled south on Putney Road and was seen getting into a red/maroon Kia SUV.
Less than nine hours later, at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to the Sunoco station on Canal Street for the report of an armed robbery. The clerk, who was uninjured, said the suspect brandished a firearm and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black beanie, black mask, dark green sweater, and black pants.
Investigation is ongoing into both incidents. Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 802-246-4202.