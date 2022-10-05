BRATTLEBORO — Police responded this morning to a report of a dead person inside the gazebo on the town Common.
According to the Windham County State's Attorney's Office, authorities were notified of the death at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Brattleboro Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans said the police department is actually investigating two deaths this morning, the one on the Common and one at a hotel on Putney Road.
He said it doesn't appear the public is at any danger.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said while she can't release any details about the deaths as the investigation has just started, they don't appear to be related.