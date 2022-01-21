ROXBURY, N.H. — On Friday morning, at approximately 8:09 a.m., troopers from the New Hampshire State Police-Troop C and Troop G responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 9 in Roxbury in the area of the Sullivan, N.H., town line. On scene investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Michel Carney, 32, of Nelson, N.H., was traveling westbound when it lost control and veered off onto the westbound shoulder. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2021 Freightliner Utility Truck operated by Joseph Jardine, 57, of Walpole, N.H.
Both vehicles sustained considerable damage in the collision. Jardine was uninjured. Carney sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center where he later died from those injuries.
Assisting state police at the scene were the Keene, N.H. Police Department, Keene Fire Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, DiLuzio Ambulance Service, Sullivan Fire and Rescue, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. Route 9 was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Brett Barry via Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494, or by email at Brett.T.Barry@dos.nh.gov .