MARLBORO — Police arrested a man suspected of assaulting someone with a weapon and damaging property at a bed and breakfast.
Vermont State Police said Troopers were dispatched to the property on Staver Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight. Lourens Fourie, 30, of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., was arrested for aggravated assault and unlawful mischief.
Fourie was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.