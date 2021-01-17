ROCKINGHAM -- A man who remains hospitalized after being hit by a box truck on Interstate 91 on Jan. 1 in what police described as a mental health crisis is facing charges after allegedly wielding a machete during the incident.
Vermont State Police said Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Framingham, Mass., was issued a warrant on suspicion of aggravated assault, negligent operation, disorderly conduct and aggravated operation without owner's consent.
"The Vermont State Police investigation determined that after the crash, Uhlman exited his van armed with a machete," states a news release. "He threatened the driver of the tractor trailer with the machete as he walked in and out of the roadway. Ulman was then struck by a passing box truck, which fled the scene. This investigation also revealed the 2004 Ford Econoline van operated by Uhlman was taken without consent from a friend in Massachusetts."
State Police initially said they received a 911 call from Roger Demar, 52, of Claremont, N.H., that someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was driving on I-91 in Rockingham. Police said Uhlman came out of the van and seemed to be experiencing a mental health crisis as he continued to move in and out of the roadway before he was struck by a passing motor vehicle described as a white six-wheel box truck.
The truck did not stop after hitting Uhlman, police said. Uhlman was transported to the Springfield Hospital’s Emergency Department then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for his injuries, according to the release.
Uhlman remains at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, according to the latest release. Police said arraignment will be scheduled when his medical condition improves.
In an attempt to identify the box truck and its operator, State Police are continuing to seek information about the box truck. Anyone with information regarding this box truck is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Roach at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
Police said no additional details are available and an affidavit will be made public after the arraignment.