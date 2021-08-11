WOODFORD — A crash on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider on Route 9 in Woodford, Vermont State Police said Wednesday afternoon.
State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said a passenger vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Route 9 in the vicinity of Little Pond Road. Police responded to the scene and closed the road to traffic at 3:40 p.m.
The operator of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, Silverman said.
No further information was available as state police continued their investigation.