BENNINGTON — Police investigating the shooting death of a Springfield, Mass. teen in Danby last week are also looking into whether a reported shooting in Pownal last month had any connection to the boy’s homicide.
State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman said troopers investigated a report at 10:58 p.m. Jan. 26. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, details about the shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield, Mass., found on Danby Mountain Road Feb. 3 — three days before his 18th birthday — remain elusive.
“We are looking into that as part of this investigation to see if there are connections between the two shootings,” Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, said. “Detectives are still working with limited information and trying to sort the case out and determine who was involved.”
Rodriguez was found in the snow by a passer-by about 10 feet from Danby Mountain Road, near the Dorset town line. Dunlap said a good deal of information can’t be shared with the public.
“VSP has developed a considerable amount of information regarding the shooting, but we are unable to elaborate at this time if we have identified a suspect or a person of interest,” he said.
It remains unclear if Rodriguez had been staying in Vermont, Dunlap said. Police have previously said Rodriguez had never been arrested or detained in Vermont. Dunlap said he could not provide information on what weapons were used and what motive the shooter or shooters may have had, citing the ongoing investigation.
Dunlap said, echoing earlier statements by state police, that the shooting death of Rodriguez appears to have been targeted, and that the general public is not believed to be at risk.
“We don’t believe the public is in any danger. Based on the ongoing investigation, this was not a random shooting,” Dunlap said. “We have spoken to many residents who have and have not reached out to us with information regarding the shooting. Unfortunately, these investigations are complex, and it takes time to bring these cases to a resolution.
“We would certainly encourage people to take common-sense precautions, such as locking their doors and reporting anything suspicious to VSP, but there is nothing to indicate a threat exists to the community at large,” Dunlap added.
Maintaining the balance
Silverman, the public information officer for the Vermont State Police and a former reporter and editor at the Burlington Free Press, said he knows from both sides of his career that active investigations are often a friction point between police and the media. Police “absolutely respect your push for more details — that’s what reporters do! — in service of keeping the community informed,” he said.
The challenge, Silverman said, is maintaining a balance between the public’s right to know and law enforcement’s interest in conducting a fair and impartial investigation.
“Within law enforcement, we must balance this important interest with the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure that we do not release any information prematurely that could jeopardize the ability of detectives to work through a complicated case,” Silverman said. “We will continue to provide updates to the public and the news media as often as possible, and certainly if we learn of any information that indicates a public safety concern, we will share it as soon as we can.”
The Pownal shooting did not come to light until Monday, several days after it was reported to state police.
Asked why the reported shooting was not reported earlier, Dunlap, commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, said: “With such limited information available, detectives were attempting to identify who was involved before sending a news release. That said, VSP should have issued a news release on this incident after it occurred and then provided any additional developments via updated releases if and when they became available.”