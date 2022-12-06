BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department released the name of the woman who died in a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Route 142 on Nov. 30.
Amanda Labbe, 41, of Brattleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, the police said Labbe failed to stop at the red light on Royal Road and entered the roadway in front of the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer did not have time to stop before the collision.
Labbe was the mother of two children, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up. The creator of the page is hoping to raise enough money to give Labbe proper funeral services.