BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Elliot, Union, Frost and Williams streets (also known as the five-way intersection) late Thursday afternoon.
Several shell casings were found in the road but there were no injuries. Police are investigating reports from witnesses that a person fired several rounds into the air, and they are following up on leads on a suspect. The intersection was shut down for about 30 minutes but re-opened to allow late-afternoon traffic through.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-251-8188.