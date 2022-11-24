The Vermont State Police is requesting information about two burglaries that occurred last month in Windham County.
At about 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 1, two individuals were seen on camera at the Vermont Country Store in Rockingham. Both were wearing dark colored clothing and gloves, according to a police statement.
At about 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 30, state police received a call reporting that Jeff’s Basement in Dummerston was burglarized.
Anyone with information on the identity of both individuals or who had seen suspicious activity should call the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks at {span}802-722-4600 {/span}and ask to speak with Trooper Nathan Greco.