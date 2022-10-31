WESTMINSTER — Police are looking for information about cars being vandalized over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of damaged windows on motor vehicles that were parked overnight along Saxtons River Road in Westminster. The damage was suspected to have occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Eric Clemens at 802-722-4600 or Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.