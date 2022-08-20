ROCKINGHAM — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of people suspected of burglarizing a home on Upper Meadows Road on Aug. 13 at just before 10 p.m.
Upon arrival on the scene, there was no in the residence, but surveillance video showed two people entering the building and leaving with several items.
Anyone with information is urge to contact Trooper Brandon Groh at brandon.groh@vermont.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by calling the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.