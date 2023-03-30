BRATTLEBORO — Police tape surrounded 14 Birge St. on Thursday night as police investigated a suspicious death that occurred around 7:50 p.m.
The Vermont State Police said in a statement that the investigation began after a 911 call reporting the sound of gunfire at the residence on Birge Street.
Responding officers from the Brattleboro Police Department found an adult man dead inside an apartment at the address. Brattleboro Police requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.
The victim’s identity is currently unknown.
One of the neighbors talked anonymously about the incident, saying they saw two people shooting at a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot. They added that it was a known drug location, with traffic coming and going from the apartment building.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and the Brattleboro Police Department. The Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit will respond on Friday morning.
After processing of the crime scene by investigators, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.