BRATTLEBORO — A local businessman is facing a charge of gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, a felony, for groping a woman during a wedding in Marlboro on Aug. 21.
According to an affidavit filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Andrzej Mikijaniec, 53, the owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, was catering a wedding when he made sexual comments to a woman before kissing and grabbing her.
“She stated that she felt uncomfortable and violated and that her feelings and opinion didn’t matter, it was just what he wanted,” wrote Jason Lengfellner, a detective with the Vermont State Police, in the affidavit.
The woman described Mikijaniec’s behavior as “quick, gross, and invasive,” states the affidavit.
When Mikijaniec was confronted by the owner of the wedding venue, he was apologetic. The venue owner told him that he is no longer allowed on the property.
During his arraignment on Monday, Mikijaniec pleaded not guilty.
Mikijaniec was released on conditions, including that he not leave the country. Those conditions allow him to travel to New York and New Hampshire to visit family and for business.
Mikijaniec said he hopes to travel to Poland, his home country, next week to visit with his mother and to volunteer to work with Ukrainian refugees.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes said if Mikijaniec provides her with proof he is going to work with the refugees, she will allow him to travel to Poland, but he must return for court hearings.
If found guilty, Mikijaniec could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.