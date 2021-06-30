BRATTLEBORO — Supply chain interruptions shouldn’t affect fireworks displays, both backyard and more formal, this year.
“The supply chain for fireworks is fine as long as companies made their decisions early,” said Stephen Pelkey, CEO and artistic director of Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group in Jaffrey, N.H. “Our business model over the last 20 years has been to import additional inventory every year and to keep our stock at levels to last 12 to 15 months.”
Pelkey said with many business, it’s not a great idea to maintain a high amount of inventory.
“But with our dependence on imports from China, Italy and Spain, it is critical to not be a victim of any temporary global condition,” he said.
In fact, said Pelkey, Atlas has already placed orders for 2022.
Pelkey noted it’s not just fireworks display companies that have to plan ahead, no matter what.
“The shortages of all sorts of inventory and stock have more to do with lead time adjustments,” he said. “If businesses did not respond early enough, they are now caught in the delays that are significant at U.S. ports.”
Pelkey noted that since the pandemic shutdown, raw materials needed for all sorts of commodities, including fireworks, take 90 to 120 days versus the 30 to 45 days prior to the pandemic.
“As a result, those businesses that are highly dependent on a timely delivery must make decisions earlier,” said Pelkey. “Complicating the issue is the expense. Shipping companies are charging those that decide to ship as much as 100 to 300 percent more for the waiting time outside of ports that, in some cases, is now taking up to 60 days once it arrives and anchors outside the port of Long Beach. Due to the port congestion, those shipments requiring rail service for inland destinations, are further delayed due to the backlog.”
Companies that waited until early 2021 to place their orders are forced to make the difficult decision to pay the extremely high cost of shipping or make the even more difficult decision to not ship at all, he said.
“Long story, cut short,” he said, “Atlas is in great shape. Our management team does a remarkable job of keeping our inventories balanced to provide our customers with almost any design request.”
Tom Swenson, general manager at Northstar Fireworks in East Montpelier, said they have about 100 shows scheduled this year, including a series at the Hermitage in Dover and in Manchester on July 4.
Northstar also has retail outlets in East Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.
“We took a little bit of a hit last year, but we are pretty well stocked up now,” said Swenson, who, this past year excepted, makes trips to China each year to connect with his suppliers.
“We are short on a few novelty items, but we are fully stocked on shells and rockets,” he said.
Swenson said people are excited to be coming out of the pandemic and it should be a good year for fireworks shows.
“Last year, every town pretty much canceled their shows,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of cancellations, but for every cancellation we’ve scheduled another show.”
In years past, Northstar conducted fireworks in Brattleboro as part of the Brattleboro Goes Fourth celebration. This year there will be no show in town.
“The state’s lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions just two weeks ago came after too many deadlines had passed for raising our more than $10,000 annual budget and arranging liability insurance, security and a slew of required permits,” states a notice posted Monday to the Facebook page of Brattleboro Goes Fourth.
Mary Bebey, the manager of Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale, N.H. said that over the past couple of weeks they have been “bombarded” with customers.
“We are way up since coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “People like fireworks.”
Customers are coming from all over the Northeast, said Bebey, some on vacation and others just to buy fireworks. On Sunday, Phantom’s parking lot on Route 119 was full, with people parking on a nearby lawn.
“Our average sale is about $400,” she said, and most people are finding just what they want.
“We’ve had a few supply disruptions,” said Bebey, with fewer trucks making deliveries. “But they still keep rolling in.”
Her 28 employees come from both sides of the Connecticut River and are trained to help people find just what they need.
Phantom Fireworks asks customers to sign a waiver and receive safety precautions, said Bebey. Customers are also informed that it’s their responsibility to check with their town or city to see if what types of fireworks are permissible and if a permit is required.
In Vermont, there will be fireworks at Magic Mountain on July 2 and Stratton Mountain and Mount Snow on July 3.
In New Hampshire, there are displays scheduled in Hinsdale and Keene on July 3, and Claremont on July 4.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, most fireworks are illegal “except for permitted, supervised public fireworks displays.”
“They are illegal unless you receive a local permit,” said Michael Greenia, public education and information section chief for the Division of Fire Safety.
This means an ordinary citizen can conduct a fireworks show in their backyard as long as it’s legal in their town and they have received a permit 15 days in advance. Greenia said a person in Vermont can’t purchase and transport fireworks without the permit. There might also be other restrictions, he said, depending on weather and drought conditions, too, he said.
How to obtain a permit varies by town. In some towns it could be from the chief of police or the local fire department. Some towns require an application through their select board.