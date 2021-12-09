BELLOWS FALLS — Local businesswoman Deborah Fox has emerged as a potential new owner of the iconic-but-closed Miss Bellows Falls Diner.
Fox attended a meeting of the Rockingham Development Review Board Wednesday evening, and said she was interested in buying the historic diner from current owner Brian McAllister.
McAllister, who has owned the diner for eight years but closed it in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, was in front of the board Wednesday night to get permission after-the-fact for replacing the dilapidated south entrance with something different.
McAllister, who initially claimed in October that he didn’t need a permit to replace the old entrance, conceded that he did need a permit but went ahead with his building anyway because of business and weather concerns.
While members of the DRB were non-committal about how the board would resolve the pending zoning violation, they appeared to like what McAllister has already built. The new entrance is not completed — it lacks stairs and an interior door, for instance. McAllister, who also owns Father’s Restaurant in Westminster, said the new entrance was necessary to sell the restaurant.
Saying he was “between a rock and a hard place,” McAllister said he took “full responsibility” for the violation. “I can’t sell it without an entry way,” he said.
Before the meeting, McAllister said he was talking with a Bellows Falls woman about selling the building to her. Earlier this fall, he was negotiating with a Springfield woman.
He said Fox has more business experience than the Springfield woman. Fox, who recently ran for the Rockingham Select Board, is involved in businesses related to train tourism, and marijuana tourism as well.
Fox praised the work that McAllister has done on the building to the board, and called herself a “prospective interested party.”
“I appreciate what Brian has done,” Fox said. “I’m interested,” she said, in taking over the diner and “making it viable.”
McAllister said there would be no changes to the outside signs or lighting. Fox said if she rebuilds the northern glass-block entrance to the diner, which McAllister said needs serious attention, she would be back before the board.
While the board was non-committal about what it would ultimately do, one Bellows Falls resident, Village President Deborah Wright, via remote, said what the board decides could affect future residents and property owners, and the village.
Calling McAllister’s application “the cart before the horse,” Wright said she was worried that no one will apply for permits in a timely matter.
Some board members made clear they didn’t approve of McAllister’s tactics, with board member Kath Martin saying repeatedly that the board needs plans before someone starts building.
Chairman Patrick Moyna said the design review standards that applied to the downtown Bellows Falls district were there for several purposes, including the aesthetics of the historic areas of town.
The board went into a private, closed door session to discuss the zoning violation and McAllister’s appeal, as well as his after-the-fact application.
Moyna said the board has 45 days to make a decision, and he said the board can’t make any comments until the decision is in writing.
Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox was at the meeting and is working to help resolve the zoning problem along with Zoning Administrator Charles Wise. Fox said the $200 a day potential zoning violation fine is up to the administrative officer to decide — not the Development Review Board.
Gary Fox (no relation to Deborah Fox) said all sides are working to resolve the issue.