MARLBORO — Big potholes on Route 9 caused flat tires and other damage to vehicles over the weekend.
Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage estimates two dozen incidents occurred in Marlboro and another five or six happened in West Brattleboro. He said he contacted the state, which had a contractor begin repairs to the potholes.
The state is currently improving culverts and drainage, and widening some corners on Route 9 from Brattleboro to Wilmington as part of a resurfacing project.
“This road is sorely in need of it,” Sage said.
The main culprits of damage this weekend were two potholes in Marlboro and another in West Brattleboro. One was 4 to 6 inches deep and another was about 9 inches deep, Sage said.
During a tour of the damage, Sage got out of the rescue vehicle to make sure occupants of a car with Massachusetts plates were getting help. The car had a flat tire on the rear passenger side and they told Sage they called AAA.
Sage said he had seen flat tires, a couple of split rims, and other car parts left near potholes.
“We tried to put up flares as extra warning to slow down,” he said.
During the rainfall over the weekend, members of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company traveled back and forth on Route 9 checking to make sure people on the side of the road were all right after damaging their vehicle or tires. Sage said he believes a pothole about a mile below the top of Hogback Mountain was the worst of the bunch.
His hope is that the potholes are fixed before any accidents occur. He said he was told paving would begin Monday.
A spokesperson for the Vermont Agency of Transportation could not be immediately reached.