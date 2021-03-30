BRATTLEBORO -- With organizational changes in the Brattleboro Fire Department prompted by the retirement of longtime Fire Chief Mike Bucossi, Lt. Eric Poulin is focused on creating a positive atmosphere.
"I look forward to working with the new leadership and continuing to build our department and move into the future and provide a great service for the town," he said.
In October 2015, Poulin was promoted to lieutenant. In the position, he learned a lot about management skills -- how to manage tasks, issues and people -- and how to communicate better with the public.
On April 5, Poulin will be a captain. In the new role, he expects to provide long-term and short-term objectives for the shifts and manage all kinds of incidents.
Poulin also will work with the administration in steering the department forward.
Assistant Fire Chief Lenny Howard, who will replace Bucossi on Thursday, was Poulin's captain when he first started. Poulin also worked under Capt. Charles "Chuck" Keir III, who is being promoted to assistant fire chief, when Keir was a lieutenant and then a captain.
"I worked with both of them pretty closely," Poulin said. "It has been a pleasure working with Chief Bucossi. I've learned a lot from him."
Bucossi is retiring after 43 years with the department. The department has two probationary firefighters and will have three more starting soon.
Poulin joined the Brattleboro Fire Department in July 2012 after being with the Swanzey, N.H., Fire Department for about three-and-a-half years. Previously, he was a firetruck mechanic for about two years. The job sparked his interest in firefighting.
His younger brother, now a full-time firefighter in Keene, N.H., also inspired him. He was "very passionate about fire service," Poulin said.
The brothers grew up in a family dedicated to public service. Poulin said his father was a 21-year Army veteran and his mother was a registered nurse for more than 46 years.