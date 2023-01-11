BRATTLEBORO — A power line snapped this morning on Landmark Hill Drive, knocking out electricity to nearby buildings, including the Brattleboro Reformer.
Tenants of 70 Landmark Hill Drive heard a loud boom at about 10:45 a.m., and the Brattleboro Fire Department was on scene by 11 a.m., evaluating the potential danger.
The downed wire was lying across the driveway of the Vermont Innovation Box and also hanging from other wires. Green Mountain Power was not yet on scene at 11:07 a.m. Fifty-nine customers were affected, according to the GMP app.