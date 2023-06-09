POWNAL — The town is closing in on a grant-funded purchase of more than 300 acres to provide a new accessway into the 700-acre Strobridge Recreation Area forest lands in North Pownal.
The Select Board on Thursday voted to accept a purchase agreement for the property, which is off the southern end of Dean Road – primarily located in the former Barlow gravel yard site.
The transaction will include land for a right of way from the road into the town recreation area along the Vermont side of the Taconic Range, which follows the New York border.
Legal public access has been sought since a woods road that extended into the northern end of the forestland was washed out by Hoosic River flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
After emerging from an executive session Thursday, the Select Board unanimously approved a purchase agreement for parcels from two private owners. One parcel to be acquired is in the vicinity of the Strobridge forestland, while a smaller parcel will allow a public access route to the recreation area.
No firm closing date for the purchase has been set, Pownal Executive Assistant Tara Parks said Friday.
GRANT FUNDS
The town learned in January that the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board had awarded Pownal a $265,000 grant for the purchase.
The Vermont Land Trust is working with the town and state officials to purchase and conserve the land, which is west of the Hoosic River in North Pownal and runs near the Taconic Crest hiking trail. The 37-mile trail extends from nearby Petersburgh, N.Y., south into southern Berkshire County, Mass.
Due diligence on the proposal is continuing, Donald Campbell, Southwest region project director with the Land Trust, said Friday.
Pownal has to acquire the land and additional acres for an access route before the state grant funds will be released, Campbell said.
“VLT is ready to go, but Pownal needs to finalize that access route,” he said. “I will say, they have done a great job of negotiating and visioning this project; it just takes time. VHCB and VLT will back the town all the way, given that it will make the town forest so much bigger and more accessible.”
EARLIER ACQUISITION
With the help of an earlier $295,000 conservation grant from the VHCB, the town in 2002 acquired the mostly wooded land that was once owned by the former Pownal Tanning Co., which went out of business in the 1980s.
The owners of the since-demolished 19th century era mill had acquired the forest land to protect a reservoir site the company owned, which fed a now-discontinued water system serving the factory off Route 346 and North Pownal village.
Campbell has said the pending purchase of the additional land would provide a total of 1,077 acres for the town recreation area, which includes a small park at the former factory site near the Hoosic River.
The Strobridge lands are also adjacent to 3,329 acres of Taconic Ridge State Forest land in New York and Massachusetts and 5,501 acres of privately owned conservation land along the Taconic Range, he said.