MONTPELIER — For Rebecca Dragon and other adoptees, the key need in updating Vermont adoption law is to lift restrictions on access to birth records -- thereby placing adoptees on the same level as other citizens.
Dragon, who lives in Pownal, was among several adoptees testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, which is considering the reform legislation, H.629. The afternoon session included a third day of testimony on the bill, which is aimed at revising and expanding adoption laws last overhauled during the 1990s.
“I encourage you to appreciate the amount of emotional labor that goes into adopted persons speaking before a legislative body, asking simply to be treated with equity under the law,” Dragon told committee members during her testimony, delivered via Zoom. “My personal goal is to help you reframe your perspective and your questions so that any further work you do on this bill, or any subsequent bill, will fully center the civil rights of the primary marginalized party in adoption: the adoptee.”
The communications liaison for the Pownal Select Board, Dragon said she’s also vice president of the not-for-profit PEAR (People for Ethical Adoption Reform), serves as their director of Education and Domestic Adoption Matters, and is a founding board member of Adoptees For Choice.
“H.629 as it exists now aims to allow Vermont-born adoptees some access to their original birth certificates,” Dragon said, which she said is laudable.
“However, in this proposed legislation, you have included dehumanizing and infantilizing caveats that would further marginalize adoptees and deprive them of equity in the eyes of the law,” she said. “What other adult citizen of Vermont is subjected to the restriction of access to their own identity and documentation, either by the state or at the hands of someone else because they share DNA?”
The major caveat, she said later Wednesday, is a provision allowing a birth parent to bar the release of the birth record.
According to language in the bill as introduced, records could be released to an adult adoptee “unless the former parent has filed a request for nondisclosure or has filed in any court or agency any kind of document that clearly indicates that the former parent’s identity not be disclosed and has not withdrawn the document.”
That section is similar to language in reform legislation passed during the 1990s, which allowed birth record access to adult adoptees adopted in 1986 or later.
Dragon added in her testimony, “Please consider a ‘clean bill’ that would give Vermont adoptees access to their original birth certificates in the same way that any other citizen of the state is able to access theirs, through the Department of Health for a nominal fee.”
Her testimony on that point echoed that of other adoptees who appeared before the committee on Wednesday.
‘ANTIQUATED LAWS’
Vermont is one of the last states in New England with what Dragon term “antiquated laws that bar adoptees from access to their own vital records.”
Attorney and fellow adoptee Gregory Luce, founder of the national Adoptee Rights Law Center, based in Minnesota, testified on Tuesday before the committee. Luce said New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut – along with New York – have removed such restrictions.
“Vermont and Massachusetts are the outliers,” he said, “and Massachusetts is pretty close to removing that restriction entirely.”
‘PRIVACY’ ISSUES
Luce, who represents adoptees seeking access to their records, said the often expressed concern that birth parents could have their privacy invaded after many years hasn’t proven to be an issue.
“Adopted people understand privacy like everyone else,” he said, but they are “continually treated as a threat.”
In fact, Luce said, at least 100,000 birth records have been released to date in more than 10 states “with no reported incidents.”
Over the years, he added, the expectation of greater transparency in all areas of life, along with the breakdown of stigmas for mothers of children born outside marriage, have reduced that type of concern.
Adoptees have also always had ways of determining their biological parents and other family members, he said, and the availability of DNA testing has further simplified that process.
Dragon said on Wednesday, “All a domestic adoptee needs is a DNA test, a fifth cousin match, and a skilled ‘search angel,’ and they can find their biological relatives so they can show up at their door. That is how I showed up at the door of my own biological family. Well, in truth, I showed up in the ancestry.com inbox of my biological uncle and DNA match and respectfully introduced myself.”
BORN IN D.C.
Dragon, who was born in Washington, D.C., in 1972, said the district has some of the most restrictive birth records access laws in the nation.
She said a friend had taken a DNA test and suggested she do the same. Within three weeks, Dragon said, she found an uncle and quickly determined other relatives by checking obituaries and similar sources.
She has had a relationship with her biological family since 2016. Her family, she learned, can trace ancestors in the Washington area back for seven generations.
Dragon and her immediate family moved to Vermont in 2011.
“This is something that is very difficult for anybody who has not been raised [lacking that knowledge] to understand,” she said. “It is a deeply complex web,” and family reunions are not always “what the TV shows want us to believe.”
Finding her own birth family members “was overwhelmingly positive,” Dragon said, but years of not knowing the circumstances of a person’s birth “is still a trauma that never should have happened.”
REVISIONS EYED
Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, expressed support for what she also termed “a clean bill” without restrictions on access to records by adult adoptees.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Grad said she isn’t happy with H.629 as currently written.
Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, expressed a similar sentiment.
“We are talking about an adult that wants something that belongs to them,” Burditt said at one point.
He said that barring overwhelming new testimony on the issue, “I certainly am supporting access to birth certificates.”
MODEL LEGISLATION
Dragon said during a follow-up discussion before the committee that Luce or his organization could provide an example of a “clean bill” the adoptee group would propose for consideration. Grad said they should submit one.
The committee also discussed either holding a public hearing on proposed adoption law changes or forming a study group that would work after the legislative session to craft a bill.
The problem in the latter case, Grad said, is that it might delay any legislation “for years.”
The House committee is expected to discuss the bill again next week.
‘PRIVACY OR SECRECY’
Dragon told the lawmakers, “In the course of your [prior] discussions, I have heard the argument that ‘the privacy of the birth mother and birth family’ must be protected, most notably from the presumed horror of having rogue adoptees ‘showing up at doors’ demanding connection and causing disruption. This false conflation of privacy and secrecy is a relic of desperately outdated thinking about adoption, from an era when doctors promoted smoking cigarettes for good health.”
No one “has a right to secrecy, especially when the secret is so deep that it would make another living person, the adoptee, a secret even to themselves,” she said.
With DNA testing available to adoptees searching for birth parents, she said allowing an adult adoptee to access their birth records and directly contact their parents first, if they wish – rather than search through multiple family members – would better keep the information among only the parents and their off-spring.