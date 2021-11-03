SPOFFORD, N.H. — Hundreds of people turned out to honor the memory of Josh Druke, who died as a result of a farming equipment accident, and comfort his family during a service at Grace Community Church on Wednesday.
Josh, 36, was the son of Ed and Terri Druke, who have owned and operated WW Building Supply in Newfane since 2005. He was in charge of business development and was the lead salesperson at WW Building supply. He was also the president of the Vermont Lumberman’s Association and a board member of both Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies and River Valley Tech Center. Born in 1985, he graduated from Leland & Gray High School in 2003. He died Oct. 28 in Walpole, according to his obituary.
Ryan Druke summed up his brother with three words — passion, strength and love.
“The passion he had towards everything he did was incredible,” Ryan said. “The strength he had, no matter what was going on with a family of three, to sports, to board meetings, was truly inspiring. ... The love he had for his children, Jamie, my parents, my family ... he showed us all how much he loved us.”
Josh is survived by his parents and brother, his wife, Jamie Crotty Druke, and their three children, Everly, 8, Eloise, 6, and Oliver, 2.
“Josh wasn’t perfect,” said Albie Powers, Druke’s pastor and friend from Elm City Church in Keene, N.H. “He was just like us. OK. He was better than most of us.” Powers said Josh was like Mary Poppins, “practically perfect.”
“We will miss you dearly every day,” Powers read. “We love you more than words can say.”
Ryan said the thought of his brother was always in the back of his mind, especially when he was about to do “something stupid.”
“But he really guided me, unknowingly, to make better decisions in my life,” Ryan said. “I wish I could have told him that.”
Nonetheless, Ryan said, “I will cherish that I was able to see him almost every day at work. I am really lucky to have those days.”
John Crotty, Josh’s brother-in-law, said it’s impossible to say what Josh meant to him and his family.
“He was the most wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend,” Crotty said. “He had an incredible servant’s heart and was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. Our family is so grateful to Ed and Terri for raising such a kind, loyal, hardworking and loving man who became another son and brother to all of us.”
Grief is often the biggest tribute you can express for someone, Powers said, and “bereavement is a universal and integral part of our experience of love.” He noted that some days, grief feels like sadness, other days like anger and some days, just sheer exhaustion.
“Even though we are confident that Josh is in heaven with Jesus, this does not mitigate the deep loss that we feel,” Powers said.