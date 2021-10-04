WESTMINSTER — Former Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent Christopher Pratt hasn’t wasted any time finding a new job.
Pratt, who resigned his superintendent’s post in late August, started a new job for the Greenfield, Mass., school district on Sept. 27, which technically was his last day as WNESU superintendent.
Pratt didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, but according to an article in the Greenfield Recorder, Pratt has been appointed as the interim associate principal for Greenfield Middle School.
Pratt was quoted as saying he wanted to work more closely with students and teachers after seven years as a superintendent in Vermont.
“I decided after seven years, I just wanted to be back in a school,” he told the Greenfield Recorder.
Pratt had been superintendent for three years for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union and four years for the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union. He had also served as assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School. He lives in Brattleboro.
He resigned from the WNESU in late August after public disputes with school directors over who had the final control over federal COVID-19 relief funds. At the time, he said it was a “personal decision” and one related to his health.
At the same time, Assistant Superintendent Lynn Carey also resigned, saying she and Pratt were a “team.” Her resignation was accepted immediately by the WNESU, and she was blocked from the building and computer systems.
Pratt was believed to have been on sick leave for most of the month of September. The board had quickly appointed Andrew Haas as interim superintendent, days after Pratt’s surprise resignation.
“It’s nice to see Chris Pratt bouncing back so fast after his travails in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which has never been an easy assignment by anyone’s standards,” wrote former WNESU Board Chairman David Clark of Westminster, a member of the Bellows Falls Union High School board. “By his picture in the Greenfield paper he sure looks ready to go. I’m both hopeful and confident that he will fulfill the huge potential he brought to the WNESU. I wish him well.”
Clark said there was no doubt in his mind that Pratt was ill at the time of his resignation. “He looked horrible and I think it was more than stress. He looked physically awful,” Clark said.
Clark resigned shortly after Pratt and Carey resigned, after fellow board members didn’t initially support his move to hire Haas as the interim superintendent. Haas was director of special education for the supervisory union.
Despite Clark and Pratt’s public disagreements over who had the ultimate say over spending the federal funds, Clark said he wished Pratt would stay, and he praised his work as superintendent.
School Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton, the new chairwoman of the WNESU, declined to comment on Pratt’s new job.
“I don’t really have any comment other than I really do wish him the best in whatever he moves on to,” she wrote in an email.
School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary board, said he was happy for Pratt.
Pratt was superintendent during very difficult times, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the WNESU’s financial problems involving the former finance office and director, Bryar said. “He tried his best and he was doing five different jobs at once. I think he was ill and over-stressed.”
Bryar said being a middle school associate principal “is not the same kind of pressure” as being a superintendent.