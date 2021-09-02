WESTMINSTER -- In a stunning development, Windham Northeast Superintendent Christopher Pratt has resigned, along with Lynn Carey, the assistant superintendent, effective in four weeks.
The news was confirmed at a meeting of the executive committee of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Wednesday evening, and more than 15 teachers and community members came to support Pratt and urge him to reconsider.
Pratt and Carey gave their notice before school even starts in the union district. School is set to begin next Tuesday, Sept. 7, although teachers returned to prepare for the year earlier this week.
The teachers praised Pratt for being visible in the schools, attending sports events, participating in a school musical and caring about the students and staff. They urged him to reconsider and stay.
A couple of people -- one a resident and the other a teacher -- sharply criticized the school board "for not listening" and not following the recommendations of the administration on everything from masks to spending.
Resident Serena Hickey urged the board to "tear up Mr. Pratt's resignation."
Pratt, Hickey said, looked out for the students. "Let's not do it," she urged the board, referring to the resignation letter. "Tear it up."
Teacher Olivia Clark criticized the board for "not supporting our administration."
"Who do you serve?" she asked, adding that she hoped the board felt it was the students.
The fact that the two top administrators are leaving together speaks volumes, Clark said.
"You're not doing it right. Please listen," she said.
The other teachers who spoke said Pratt had done wonders getting them through the COVID-19 crisis, and they asked him not to leave.
And the teachers urged the school board -- which has locked horns with Pratt in recent weeks over spending federal COVID relief funds -- to do what it takes to keep Pratt and Carey.
Pratt, who told the meeting that he had lost his voice, spoke very briefly in a very hoarse voice and said he was resigning because of "personal reasons." His last day is Sept. 27. Carey submitted her short, one paragraph resignation on Wednesday, also citing "personal" reasons. Her last day is Oct. 1. Pratt and Carey walked out of the meeting after the teachers spoke.
School Director David Clark of Westminster, chairman of the WNESU board, said Pratt had sent him his letter of resignation on Saturday. He said he was surprised. He said the WNESU board won't meet until next week and will then act on Pratt's and Carey's resignations.
The meeting was in more turmoil because early Wednesday Clark had canceled the Zoom video connection for the meeting. The meeting had been warned with the Zoom connection, but was removed Wednesday morning, and many people were unaware of the lack of the now-normal connection. Clark said that was a result of a miscommunication between himself and support staff. "I own it," Clark said.
Several people, including fellow board members, questioned the legality of the meeting because of the lack of the Zoom link, which had been warned.
Pratt, a Brattleboro resident and former superintendent of Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, has been superintendent in the Bellows Falls area for three years. He had been locked in a power struggle with the WNESU board over who has final say over how federal relief funds can be spent.
Pratt maintained he had the final say, while the majority of the board members said voters had elected them to maintain financial control and spending. Last week, Pratt and the WNESU board appeared to have reached a compromise over control of the spending and Wednesday's agenda listed the ESSER funding issue as the main topic.
The Wednesday night meeting was full of tension and accusations -- between school board members. At one point, Clark tried to get the executive board to go behind closed doors to discuss the resignations, but the motion failed as the other board members voted against it.
After the meeting, and a couple of hours after a tense exchange between Directors Jack Bryar of Grafton and Clark, Bryar emailed his board members and the press and said he would apologize to Clark since he had learned more information about the issues behind Pratt's and Carey's departures from other staff members.
Bryar and Clark had been involved in a testy exchange just short of a shouting match during Wednesday's meeting, with Bryar accusing Clark of bullying Pratt over several issues and acting with authority he didn't possess. Bryar also questioned the legality of the meeting without the Zoom link.
After the meeting, Clark sent out copies of Pratt's brief two-paragraph resignation letter, Carey's brief three-sentence resignation letter, and communication that he had with the state Agency of Education, notifying them of Pratt's letter of resignation. The state agency must give the local supervisory union permission to seek a new superintendent.
Clark said Pratt's and Carey's resignations will be discussed next Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the WNESU's regular meeting. It will be available via Zoom, Clark promised.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.