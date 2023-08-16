BRATTLEBORO — A woman who is two-months pregnant was released from jail even though she faces a felony charge of assault for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife.
Deputy State's Attorney Johns Congdon asked the court to hold Jathniel Weiss, 34, of Bellows Falls, without bail for what he described as "a rather brutal assault" for stabbing the man with a steak knife that could "very easily have been a fatal incident."
Police responded to a residence at Hapgood Place at about 8 a.m., wrote Officer Todd Mayer, of the Bellows Falls Police Department, in an affidavit submitted to the court.
"Upon exiting my cruiser ... [I] observed blood on [a man's] arms, hands, legs and feet," wrote Mayer. "The bleeding had slowed, but not stopped."
The victim told Mayer that Weiss had attacked him with kitchen knives and he displayed injuries to his hands that appeared defensive in nature.
The man told Mayer that Weiss had been “smoking crack and was out of her head.”
The victim also told a witness that Weiss attacked him and "he moved fast enough to not get killed ... she then started throwing knives at him."
With the assistance of the Walpole, N.H., Police Department, Mayer and Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis, Weiss, who was "acting overly animated and could not understand why we were there," was taken into custody.
"This was a very serious assault," said Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes. "It's really frightening."
Congdon noted that Weiss is "no stranger to the judicial system," having a misdemeanor conviction for assault and three violations of conditions of release.
"She's very ill and needs to be able to get out of prison to get care," countered Hannah Clarisse, Weiss's counsel.
Weiss told the court that she had lost four pregnancies prior to this pregnancy.
In light of her insignificant criminal record, said Hayes, "If she complies with court orders, the public will be safe."
Weiss was given conditions that she stay away from her alleged victim, that she not possess weapons of any kind and that she not use drugs.
"If there are any violations, Miss Weiss, the state may well be asking for another hold without bail, and it's likely that would be granted particularly if there were any violation of ... weapons conditions."