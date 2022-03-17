BRATTLEBORO — Standing ovations and thunderous applause came after a long line of speakers called on the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board to make Mark Speno superintendent.
Joining the chorus of students and parents who have already spoken publicly on the matter were administrators and teachers who want Speno, interim superintendent, to be given a multi-year contract for the permanent position.
Julianne Eagan, principal at Dummerston School, penned a letter to the Search Committee in December in support of Speno's candidacy at his request. Reading it Wednesday with his permission, she said it's her honor to recommend him.
"Mark's demonstrated excellence as an administrator is rooted in his unwavering commitment to the students and the families of our district," she said. "Mark believes deeply in public education and in the capacity of highly skilled educators to promote high levels of learning for all students."
The board has been working on hiring a superintendent since the fall. Former Superintendent Andy Skarzynski stepped down from the position at the end of June to be with his family in Connecticut after one year on the job, and Speno, principal of Green Street School in Brattleboro at the time, was named interim superintendent in July.
In an announcement made March 4, the board said it “did not reach a consensus in its superintendent search.”
“As our time as a duly constituted board is running short, it will fall to the next board to deliberate and consider what steps to take going forward,” the board said.
Reorganization came Wednesday, with Michelle Luetjen Green elected chairwoman and Kelly Young elected vice chairwoman. Speno congratulated David Schoales and Liz Adams as new members of the board.
Principals from every school in the supervisory union signed a statement read to the board in support of Speno. All but one attended Wednesday's meeting and stood up at different times in solidarity for the effort.
Three Brattleboro Union High School students presented a petition they started in giving Speno a three-year superintendent contract. Ally Foard, student at the school, said the trio collected more than 770 signatures.
"Mr. Speno is the leader we need and there's no question about his qualifications and his intentions to make our district a better place for everyone," Foard said.
Beth Bristol of the Guilford Leadership Council said the group is disappointed about the impasse in hiring a superintendent and is united in wanting Speno for the role.
"What job requirement is Mr. Speno missing?" Bristol said.
Letters from teachers at Green Street School in Brattleboro, Guilford Central School, Oak Grove School in Brattleboro and Putney Central School were read by staff members. They described Speno as a great leader who deserved the job.
"You are asking us to sit in uneasy limbo," said Kate Margaitis, principal at Green Street School. "We believe we have an excellent candidate."
Speno's "vision for student success and wellbeing as the guiding principle helps to define all our roles," Margaitis said, adding that the previous superintendent didn't know the community and didn't have the endurance to carry the supervisory union onward.
Deb Kardane, curriculum coordinator, said staff don't have the time or bandwidth to wait for another hiring process to occur. She expressed concern about what she sees as a lack of transparency in the hiring process.
Kelly Dias, principal and parent at Academy School, read a letter on behalf of the Leadership Council at her school that recommends not resetting the process. The group noted there are several vacant superintendent positions in Vermont.
"A new superintendent would be the fourth in four years," said Mary Kaufmann, principal at Oak Grove School, calling Speno "a highly qualified, effective leader."
Peggy Maxfield, math teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School and president of Windham Southeast School Association, said Speno's willingness to collaborate makes him "the right choice" for the position.
Andy Paciulli, former principal of three Brattleboro School who now serves as a mentor/coach for WSESU, said regardless of how it happened, the issue has brought the community together. He thanked students for caring about their schools.
Speno has worked through "extraordinary circumstances," taking schools out of "chaos, confusion and low morale," Paciulli said.
"We won't get anyone better than Mark," Paciulli said. He suggested the board ask students, teachers, custodians, parents and administrators how Speno is doing if they want to know.
Frank Rucker, business administrator at WSESU, said Speno is exemplary as an educational leader but also "has that range of skill and ability, where he is very present in the budget development process and in resolving issues that inevitably come up with the operational aspects of a very large organization in southern Vermont."
The only dissenting comments came from Ruby McAdoo, a parent in Putney.
"I do not have a problem with Mark Speno as a person but I have to respect that it was a very difficult process and I do not think that the board made their announcement and came to where they concluded lightly," McAdoo said.
Referring to a contentious forum held Tuesday night by the Windham Southeast School District Board to discuss whether masking should be optional, McAdoo said Speno showed "an inability to lead our district in a way that's not going to be divisive."
After about an hour of public comment at Wednesday's meeting where attendees at BAMS and on Zoom spoke about Speno, Green acknowledged the board hasn't been as transparent as it could have been in the hiring process.
"Every single person deserves to understand exactly how we're sitting where we are," she said. "They deserve to know the processes and needed to know what our candidate pool looked like, needed to know what bumps and obstacles we ran into, how we developed our feedback, where we got that from and how we move forward and ended up where we did."
Green said improvements need to happen fast and will happen. She thanked Speno and told him, "I think it says a lot when you have this many people in our community that you have touched and want to speak on your behalf. I know without a doubt there is not a School Board member who does not appreciate your work."
"You have done an excellent job and you have stepped into a place that is so trying," Green said. "This process has been complicated."
It would not be appropriate if Speno's closest colleagues ordered the board to hire him, Green said, describing that as "cronyism." Green said she will make sure there's a transparent process going forward to show the community it has selected the best person for the job.
"I'm going to be accountable to everyone, not just the people who came to the room," she said when staff interrupted her with expressions of disappointment.
Asked about the process moving forward, Green said the board has new members and will chart a course.
"With all due respect, you know what happened," said Herve Pelletier, principal of Putney Central School, repeating it again before Green told him he was out of order.
As the board went into executive session to discuss appointment or hiring, Green said no action was anticipated. Meeting attendees voiced displeasure.
Shaun Murphy, who serves on the Windham Southeast School District Board but spoke as a member of the public, told the Reformer he looked up the definitions of "transparency" and "accountability." Those words, he said, "do not accurately describe what is happening. There may be reasons for that but there should be a choice of different words."
"A core principle of accountability is making information accessible for the public scrutiny," he added.